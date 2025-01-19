Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Two accused involved in a car theft were injured and one was arrested after a retaliatory fire as they attempted to flee in a vehicle, police said.

The accused were involved in the car theft on January 16. Police have also recovered the stolen car, two unlicensed weapons and knives.

SP Dehat Rohit Mishra stated, "During routine checking of vehicles by a team of Police Station Araniya, we noticed a suspicious vehicle which took a u-turn and sped away. The police followed the vehicle."

The official further added, "As the road was closed, they could not escape. The miscreants fired at the police party. In the cross-firing, two goons were injured as they were shot in the leg.."

The SP further said that "On 16th January, a Waggon R car was looted in the area of Killu Karaniya. It was looted by four boys and the driver was injured. These were the same goons. A car has been recovered."

He also said, "The rest of the investigation is on and the necessary proceedings are being carried out." (ANI)

