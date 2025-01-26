Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in Prayagraj.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), the Deputy Chief Minister in a post shared that he had inspected a parade and hoisted the flag at the Police Line on the occasion.

Also Read | AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Giving 'Freebies to Corporates', Says 'Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Battle of 2 Ideologies'.

"On the auspicious occasion of 76th Republic Day, he inspected the parade and hoisted the flag at the Police Line in Prayagraj district. He also took the salute of various squads of the police department," the post read.

The Deputy CM also felicitated the policemen, freedom fighters, and senior officers for their excellent services.

Also Read | Howrah Train Derailment: 2 Empty Coaches of Train Derail After Being Hit by Parcel Van Near Padmapukuar Railway Station, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

"Policemen, freedom fighters and senior officers were felicitated for their excellent service on Republic Day celebrations. Also, various cultural performances by children were observed and all the participants were awarded certificates for their excellent performance," the post further read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a powerful example on the occasion by picking up waste on the Kartavya Path, promoting the concept of plogging and the goal of 'Swacch Bharat' (Clean India).

This gesture, witnessed by thousands, highlighted the importance of cleanliness and community involvement in maintaining public spaces.

PM Modi noticed waste on Kartavya Path and picked it up while receiving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. PM Modi has emphasised from time to time to be involved in cleanliness acts to ensure a 'Swacch Bharat.'

This act was particularly significant, given PM Modi's previous emphasis on plogging and community-led initiatives to achieve a cleaner India. In November of last year, he hailed a plogging group in 'Mann Ki Baat' who has been working to clean Ganga ghats in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)