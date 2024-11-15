Devotees throng Varanasi to take holy dip in River Ganga (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): A large crowd of devotees arrived in Varanasi to take a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Friday morning.

Visuals show thousands of devotees on the banks of the river as they performed puja rituals and offered prayers.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Friday, November 15.

The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali.

The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi.

Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

