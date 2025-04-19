Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 19 (ANI): Firefighters are engaged in intense efforts to control a massive fire that broke out at a tent house godown in the Parade area of Prayagraj on Saturday.

Fire Officer RK Chaurasia said, "We received information about the fire in the godown. I immediately mobilised all fire tankers from the fire station. The Chief Fire Officer is also here with me."

"I called for fire tankers from all the nearby districts, given the incident. All the defence tankers have also been called. The fire is huge and its temperature is so high that we have to use shields to put it out... I have also got blisters all over my body... Extremely heavy storage in the godown caused this fire. The people there were told many times they should move all this stuff away. Cylinders were also kept there, which also exploded in the fire... Appropriate action will be taken once the fire is extinguished."

Earlier today in the morning, a fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately. According to officials, no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause. (ANI)

