Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in the wake of violence that erupted last month during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The construction has begun for a new police outpost in Sambhal with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, resulting in casualties, and aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra said, "This police post is being constructed to protect the places near the Sambhal's Jama Masjid. The construction is being done for this purpose."

SP Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi emphasised that the police posts are being established to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance.

"Police posts are being established in every major area of Sambhal, including near Khaggu Sarai, to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance and response to crimes," he said.

District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya also shared that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," he said.

"Smart meters and CCTV are being installed to improve security... Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out regularly with temporary encroachments being removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra on Saturday said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said that one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

The ASP said that the information is being gathered about who was behind them and action will also be taken against those who gave them shelter. (ANI)

