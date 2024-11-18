Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Kalimath Temple in Rudraprayag on Monday.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami participated in a public meeting organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Nautiyal in the Kedarnath by-election in Guptkashi, Rudraprayag. He also carried out a bike rally in support of her.

Addressing a public rally in Guptkashi, CM Dhami said, "Several development works are being done in Kedarnath Dham under the leadership of PM Modi...As per his vision works are being done to make it a tourist place worldwide...Several schemes by the government have made the lives of the people easy here...During the Congress regime, the number of devotees coming here was not more than two lakhs, which has increased to 20 lakhs during the BJP regime."

"Congress indulges in the politics of appeasement. They promoted land jihad and worked to settle down infiltrators in the state. BJP has worked to save the demographic structure here. We worked to provide employment to the youth," he added.

Further hitting out at the Congress over women's empowerment, CM Dhami said, "Congress leaders say that the BJP does not respect women enough. They are nobody to give us a lecture on that. I want to tell them that it is the BJP government which has made one lakh women in the state Lakhpati didi via the Lakhpati didi scheme. We have made the lives of women smoke-free by providing them with gas cylinders. It is the BJP government which made Murmu ji President of the country. Congress can see their defeat. They are asking people to not go to cast their votes."

Notably, the Kedarnath Assembly seat was vacant after the death of the former MLA Shaila Rani.

The bye-elections in the Kedarnath Assembly constituency will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

