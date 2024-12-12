Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inspected the lawn ball camp held at the Pavilion ground in Dehradun. During this, he met the players and coaches. Encouraging the players, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself came on the field and tried his hand at the lawn ball, said a press release.

The Chief Minister wished the players, coaches and officials present in the camp all the best for the upcoming 38th National Games. He said that the players of Uttarakhand are bringing laurels to the state at the national and international level and the government is committed to supporting them in every possible way, the release said.

The Chief Minister asked the players to remain dedicated to the game with hard work and discipline, added the release.

"While returning from the programme organized at the Parade Ground, I inspected the lawn ball camp going on at the Pavilion Ground. During this, I met the players and got information about their daily routine, practice and sports-related needs. In between the conversations, I also went to the ground with the players and enjoyed the game. Our government is continuously working to promote sports and sportspersons in the state. The state is fully prepared to host the National Games," Dhami posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami chaired a cabinet meeting and took some decisions towards the all-round development of the state.

During the cabinet meeting held in the Secretariat, decisions were taken on 22 different important points towards the all-round development and public welfare of the state.

CM Dhami approved financial allocations totalling over Rs 3.6 crore for various development and beautification projects across the state.

These initiatives encompass the beautification of several temples, the construction of key roads, and the establishment of community centres aimed at boosting tourism and improving local infrastructure in the Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun districts.

Notably, Rs 50.27 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a boundary wall for Guru Nanak Public Women's Inter College in Dehradun under the Minority Development Fund scheme. (ANI)

