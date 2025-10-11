Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continues to pursue a sensitive and proactive approach toward the welfare of forest personnel serving in challenging and remote regions of the state, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In a move aimed at improving the living conditions of frontline forest staff, the state government has approved the provision of a housing allowance for forest personnel posted in remote and inaccessible areas under the Forest Department.

"Our forest personnel work tirelessly in challenging conditions to protect the state's valuable forest resources and wildlife. During their postings at distant and inaccessible outposts, they are often required to stay away from their families. Arranging separate accommodation for their families becomes a major concern in such circumstances. Understanding this hardship, the government has decided to grant a housing allowance to those forest personnel stationed in remote areas where basic facilities such as healthcare and education are not available," Chief Minister Dhami said in a statement.

He added that in view of these hardships, the state government has decided to provide a housing allowance to those forest personnel serving in such remote areas. The identification of these areas will be done in coordination with the Finance Department, ensuring that deserving personnel receive this benefit.

The decision is expected to provide relief to many forest personnel, enabling them to make better arrangements for their families, thereby allowing them to perform their duties with greater peace of mind and dedication.

Forest department employees have expressed their appreciation for the initiative, thanking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal for recognising their challenges and taking concrete steps for their welfare.

They stated that the decision would motivate them further in their mission to protect and conserve the state's forest wealth and natural heritage.

This move aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen forest protection infrastructure and support the well-being of staff in remote forested areas of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

