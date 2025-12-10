New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for running its first hydrogen train, on a pilot basis, as per specifications framed by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO) to demonstrate the use of hydrogen-powered train technology in Railways.

The information was provided by the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

In his reply, the Minister said that the manufacturing of the Hydrogen Train-set has been completed. To supply hydrogen for this train set, a hydrogen plant has been proposed in Jind. At this plant, hydrogen is produced via electrolysis, a key step in green hydrogen generation.

The Minister said that the Hydrogen Train-set features many prominent elements, including a train designed and developed in India, demonstrating Indian Railways' commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vaishnaw stated that it is currently the world's longest (10 coaches) and most powerful (2400 kW) Hydrogen Train Set on a Broad-Gauge platform. Also, the train set comprises two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) rated at 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW, along with eight passenger cars.

The minister said that one of the crucial features of this train is zero CO2 emissions; the only emission is water vapour.

Vaishnaw said this project is a significant step toward developing next-generation fuel technology for the Railways. This project involved designing from the outset, manufacturing prototypes, and producing hydrogen traction technology for Indian Railways for the first time. As the Hydrogen Train-set and its infrastructure have been developed on a pilot basis, a direct comparison of the cost of hydrogen-fuelled trains with established traction systems at this stage would not be fair.

According to the Minister, the project demonstrates Indian Railways' commitment to advancing alternative-energy-powered train travel, helping ensure a cleaner, greener future for the country's transportation sector. (ANI)

