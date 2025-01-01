Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Health Department has directed all hospitals to remain on high alert during the New Year celebrations.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar has instructed government medical colleges and hospitals to enhance their emergency medical management systems. New guidelines (SOP) have been issued for handling emergencies, and all hospitals have been directed to adhere to these protocols.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that all hospitals have been instructed to improve the emergency management system during the New Year and Winter Chardham Yatra.

A meeting of the principals of government medical colleges was held regarding emergency management in the state. In this meeting, emergency management was discussed. In this regard, emergency management was discussed with all the medical colleges of the state including Government Medical College Dehradun. Under emergency management, patients are examined rapidly under triage. Apart from this, guidelines have also been made regarding clinic protocol, documentation and quality assurance.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that it will be ensured that serious patients get treatment within 10 minutes. In case of negligence in this regard, the MS or Principal of the concerned medical college will be held accountable.

Earlier Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished all the people of the state a Happy New Year 2025. In his message issued on the eve of New Year, the Chief Minister wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all the people of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "We are celebrating the 25th year of the formation of Uttarakhand as Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Year."

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has established many new dimensions in its development journey so far.

"At the core of the state movement was the concept of holistic and balanced development of Uttarakhand. To give concrete form to this sentiment, a remarkable initiative has been taken to write a new saga of development with transparency, public participation and new work culture. Along with the efforts for the overall development of the state, the state has succeeded in creating its own identity in the country by innovative and far-reaching efforts in potential areas like tourism, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry by identifying the inspiring sectors of rapid economic development, conservation and promotion of nature and culture," he said. (ANI)

