Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): A criminal was injured after an encounter broke out between Uttarakhand Police and miscreants when the police officials were chasing them.

The encounter took place in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and it was a joint action by Dehradun and Haridwar Police.

Also Read | Bomb Hoax Call in Uttar Pradesh: Threat Call Regarding Placement of Bombs at 3 Locations in Lucknow Turns out to Be Hoax.

SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said that one of the three criminals travelling in the car was shot. He stated that the encounter took place while the Dehradun police were chasing the criminals after receiving credible information about their movement. Dehradun and Haridwar police jointly cordoned off the area and took action.

Meanwhile, two of the criminals have managed to flee from the spot.

Also Read | Khan Sir Health Update: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, Who Joined Aspirants' Demonstration Against BPSC, Hospitalised in Patna Due to Dehydration and Fatigue.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)