Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with local police, on Thursday conducted intensive search and rescue operations following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that left at least 10 people missing and caused extensive damage to houses in the region.

According to information from the local police, around 10 people are feared trapped under debris caused by the sudden cloudburst. So far, two women and one child have been rescued in injured condition and have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

According to the SDRF, the District Control Room in Chamoli received information about a cloudburst in Kuntri Laga Fali, Kuntri Laga Sarpani, and Dhurma wards of Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat.

Following the alert, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Shri Jagmohan was immediately dispatched from the Gochar post. Due to blocked roads and continuous heavy rainfall, the rescue team faced severe difficulties accessing the site. They trekked nearly 8 kilometres on foot to reach the affected locations.

The SDRF received initial reports of the cloudburst affecting Kuntri Laga Fali, Kuntri Laga Sarpani, and Dhurma wards within the Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat area.

Local police, district administration, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and other response teams are also present at the spot.

The rescue team is continuing the search and relief operations on a war footing to locate the missing and assist affected residents.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area on Wednesday night, resulting in widespread destruction but according to preliminary reports, no confirmed casualties to date. The authorities remain vigilant as they carry out rescue missions amid challenging weather and terrain conditions. (ANI)

