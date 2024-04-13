Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Two more suspects have been arrested in the Baba Tarsem Singh murder case, police said.

Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief, Baba Tarsem Singh, was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar. The arrested accused have been identified as Satnam Singh and Sultan Singh. Satnam Singh was arrested at the Nepal border and Sultan Singh was arrested in Haryana, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar Manjunath TC.

According to the police, Sultan Singh is the mastermind behind the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh. He planned the murder, recruited the other conspirators, and provided them with money and weapons.

So far, nine conspirators involved in the Baba Tarsem Singh murder case have been arrested and police have killed one sharpshooter in an encounter in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar.

Dozens of cases related to heinous crimes like murder, robbery, and gangsters are registered against the arrested criminals.

Earlier, the police had informed that the main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh's murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar on April 9.

Amarjit Singh, alias Bittu, a shooter with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

The police said that more than 16 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh.

Earlier, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had increased the reward amount for both the absconding main accused (shooters), Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, from Rs 50 thousand to one lakh each.

Three more accused were also arrested in the case. They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said.

DGP Kumar had said that Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba's murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both killers.

The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, the DGP added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also kept a constant watch since the Baba Tarsem Singh murder and has given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused. (ANI)

