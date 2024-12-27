New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's proposed visit to Jammu on Friday has been rescheduled due to the State mourning announced by the central government following the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Dhankhar was scheduled to address the convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

His office said the programme had been "rescheduled".

The Union government has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Singh, who passed away here at the age of 92 late on Thursday.

