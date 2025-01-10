Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Apart from Prayagraj, the epicentre of Maha Kumbh 2025, Varanasi is also gearing itself up in anticipation of the grand festival, with the latter expecting a huge inflow of tourists while the event draws near.

It is expected that around 40-45 crore people will travel to the Maha Kumbh this year and the Varanasi tourism department expects that around 20 crore of those (40 per cent of tourists) people will also visit their city.

Arpit Kumar Gupta, Director of the Varanasi Cantt railway station highlighted the preparations done for the pilgrims specifically, with increased number of trains, e ticketing and a waiting areas to avoid any over-crowding.

Speaking about the holding areas, Gupta mentioned, "We are making arrangements to accommodate the passengers who have an approximate two thousand people in both such (areas)."

"There will be chairs arranged for them to sit and there will be a train indicator board," he told ANI.

Taking about the other arrangements, he added, "There we will be AT-VM, which we call Automatic Ticket Vending Machines. Also medical facilities will be available. So we are making all these extensive arrangements."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Maha Kumbh. The Chief Minister was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for the mega event.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will take a holy dip at the 'Sangam', the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and (mythological) Saraswati.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

