Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the Parbhani violence, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar called for justice and compensation for the victims of the incident.

He specifically urged the Chief Minister to rehabilitate the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who tragically died in police custody, by providing a government job to a family member and a Rs 1 crore compensation.

Ambedkar also highlighted concerns over the actions of the local police, particularly the unauthorised lathi charge during the incident.

He further highlighted that the government should compensate those whose homes were damaged during the police action, stressing that such actions violated the law.

In his remarks on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ambedkar acknowledged Singh's progressive leadership and his pivotal role in stabilizing India's economy during difficult times.

"He was recognised for his progressive leadership, particularly for stabilising India's economy during challenging times, including guiding the nuclear bill for the Indo-US nuclear agreement," Ambedkar said.

He also noted Singh's approachable nature and his openness to dialogue, adding that the former PM valued inputs from both allies and opposition members in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calling his visit to Maharashtra's violence-hit Parbhani "a political meeting" and an "attempt to create hatred among people on caste lines."

"Rahul Gandhi has come here only for political purposes, this was just a political meeting, an attempt to create hatred among people on caste lines, he has been doing this work for the last many years, so I think his work of spreading hatred, he has completed it today in Parbhani," he said.

Fadnavis informed that the state government have announced a judicial inquiry into Parbhani violence assuring that no one will be spared and the strictest action will be taken against the guilty.

"The government of Maharashtra is sensitive, so we have announced a judicial inquiry into this entire matter. All the truth will come out in the judicial inquiry. Nothing will be hidden, there is no reason for it and if it is revealed in that investigation that the death has happened due to assault or any other reason, then no one will be spared and the strictest action will be taken," he said. (ANI)

