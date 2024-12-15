Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command on Sunday flagged off the 9th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon from RK beach in Visakhapatnam.

The flagship event of the city's Navy Day celebration promises an exhilarating experience for runners of all levels.

Over 15,000 participants took part in the highly anticipated event.

Runners had options to choose from a full 42-kilometre marathon, a half marathon of 21 kilometres, or shorter 10-kilometre and 5-kilometre routes.

A naval official said that the event was a major event in Visakhapatnam's history where more than 15,000 thousand runners were taking place from across nine countries.

"Today in Visakhapatnam we are witnessing history wherein close to 15,000 thousand runners are taking part from 9 countries. The Indian Navy has very well planned this event. The city is witnessing a huge influx of runners which will have a great impact on the tourism and economy of Visakhapatnam," said the naval official.

Another runner expressed her gratitude to the Navy for organizing the event.

"We are thankful to the Navy for giving us a chance to participate in such an event," said a runner.

Notably, several schools working for specially disabled children also took part in the race.

Another runner said that the main idea behind the marathon was to showcase the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

"The idea behind the marathon is to showcase the importance of a healthy lifestyle and how activities like walking and running can help us maintain the lifestyle," said a runner.

Aarav Pandey a school student a runner said that this was his annual participation in the marathon.

"I am coming here to participate in the marathon after a year. The environment in Vizag is very healthy and motivating. It is good to be here and take part in this.." said Aarav Pandey, a naval officer's son," said the student.

Taking to social media X, the Eastern Naval Command posted about the event and said that a music performance 'Sangam' was organized in the event and enthralled the audience.

"In a mesmerising finale to celebrations of #NavyDay2024, the ENC Symphonic Orchestra enthralled audiences with Sargam on 13 Dec 24 in the presence of VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, #FOCinC. Visakhapatnam.

The event was graced by Dr. P Ravindra Babu, MLC, and Mrs. Varudu Kalyani, MLC, as Guests of Honour.

Under the magical baton of Lt Cdr J Padmanabhan, the orchestra delivered a mesmerising fusion of military and contemporary tunes, leaving the audience enthralled.

Civilian dignitaries, Central Government employees,veterans and serving personnel of the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian AirForce and Indian Coast Guard CG joined the symphonic journey," the post read. (ANI)

