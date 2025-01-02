New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): As the world steps into 2025 on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, to exchange New Year greetings.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu extended New Year greetings to citizens and urged them to renew their commitment to working together to create a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his New Year wishes to the people, expressing hope that the year would bring new opportunities, success, and endless joy to all.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished all the people of the state a Happy New Year 2025. In his message issued on the eve of New Year, the Chief Minister wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all the people of the state.

CM Dhami said, "We are celebrating the 25th year of the formation of Uttarakhand as Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Year."

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has established many new dimensions in its development journey so far.

On Wednesday, India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in cities nationwide marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year festivities kicked off in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.(ANI)

