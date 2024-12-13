The Vietnam Coast Guard Ship CSB 8005 is scheduled to arrive at Kochi on December 16(Pic/Indian Coast Guard)

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Vietnam Coast Guard Ship CSB 8005 is set to arrive in Kochi on December 16 as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to India, the Indian Coast Guard announced in a press release.

According to the release, the four-day visit aims to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two forces.

"During the visit, the crew of the VCG Ship will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement," the release stated.

The planned activities include cross-deck training, subject-matter expert exchanges, social interactions, passage exercises, major firefighting drills, visit board search and seizure, counter-drug interdiction, and an oil pollution response demonstration with the Indian Coast Guard, it added.

"The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indian Coast Guard but also highlights India's technological advancements in shipbuilding, supporting the concepts of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India,'" the release noted.

The Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard already have an established Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that institutionalises cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies. The visit of the VCG Ship aligns with the provisions of the MoU and underscores the ICG's commitment to enhancing international cooperation with friendly foreign nations, the release added.

The visit of the VCG Ship is significant in reinforcing bilateral relations with key maritime partners, which is crucial for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the region's seas while addressing contemporary maritime challenges.

"ICG's increased focus on maritime safety will contribute significantly to strengthening India's global leadership role in line with the Prime Minister of India's vision of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR),'" the release concluded. (ANI)

