Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) AJSU Party, an ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, on Monday said that the party would continue its fight for the rights of the youth, women, and the people of the state.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto also announced plans to establish village-level committees aimed at understanding and documenting the issues faced by rural people, with an emphasis on addressing their concerns.

Also Read | 'Mota': Teenager Stabbed Over Fat-Shaming Comment in Mumbai's Antop Hill, 2 Detained.

Mahto was speaking at the party's central committee meeting in Dhanbad district, in which over 1,200 office bearers participated from across the state.

"We have given a three-month deadline to the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand. We will closely examine the state budget, and if we find any discrepancies between the budget and the promises made to the people, we will launch an agitation," Mahto said.

Also Read | What Is Gleeden, Where 3 Million Indians Are Active? How Does This Extra-Marital Dating App Work?.

He said that the government has given the benefit of 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' to 58 lakh beneficiaries out of 90 lakh women, who are eligible for the scheme.

Under the scheme, the government deposits Rs 2,500 each month to the accounts of women beneficiaries.

"The AJSU Party demands that all eligible women in the state receive this benefit. We will continue to fight for their rights," he added.

Mahto, however, was sceptical about the success of the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'.

"The government implemented this scheme without properly assessing its financial impact. If the government fails to increase its revenue, the state's debt burden will rise, and eventually, the people will bear the cost," he said.

He also criticised the JMM-led government for failing to create adequate job opportunities for the youths of the state.

"There are still around 2.75 lakh vacant government posts, yet the government has failed to conduct recruitment exams successfully. The AJSU Party will continue to fight for the rights of Jharkhand's youth," Mahto said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)