Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo expressed confidence that the party would win the elections by two-thirds majority.

Pratul Shah Deo said, "We are going to enter the second phase of elections in Jharkhand in a few hours. Seeing the trends, it is clear that in Jharkhand 'bhagwa' is overpowering 'fatwa'. The way leaders of INDI alliance issued fatwa through Muslim clerics and appealed to vote in favour of their candidates is shameful. The people of Sanatan Dharma were enraged. The people of Jharkhand are going to take INDI alliance out of the state and we are coming to power with a 2/3rd majority."

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked why a caste census, which they have mentioned in the manifesto, was not conducted in the last five years.

"INDIA bloc was in power in Jharkhand for five years, so who stopped him from conducting the caste census? Who can forget that the Mandal Commission report was submitted in 1980, but two Congress governments between 1980 and 90 suppressed it. Later, the government led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh, which had the support of the BJP, implemented the Mandal Commission. For ten years you suppressed the Mandal Commission, which gave rights to the OBCs. For five years with your government in Jharkhand, you have not conducted a caste census in Jharkhand," he further said.

Campaigning ended on Monday for the second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls with voting due to take place on November 20.

Earlier Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, terming the party's promises "lollipop" to trap the voters.

"They (BJP) say that they will give cylinder in Rs 500. For long Assam's CM has been roaming around here, ask him what is the price of a cylinder in Assam. In Bihar their government is there, ask them the price of the cylinder there, ask them the price of the cylinder in UP, and here they will give it for 500? This is the jumla, they are just dangling a lollipop in front of you to trap you...Beware of them, they are very cunning," he said during a public meeting in Deoghar.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with voting being completed in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Campaigning for the second phase of assembly polls across 38 seats ended at 5 PM on Monday. (ANI)

