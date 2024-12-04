Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The winter session of Telangana Legislative Assembly would be held from December 9.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma summoned the assembly to meet for the session at 10.30 AM on December 9, official sources said Wednesday night.

The session assumes significance as the ruling Congress, and BJP and BRS have exchanged barbs over crop loan waiver, rejuvenation of Musi river here and farmers' welfare schemes, in recent weeks.

Taking potshots at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for not regularly attending the assembly sessions since the formation of Congress government one year ago, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said Rao, also known as KCR, should participate in debates in the House.

The state government is ready to receive constructive suggestions and criticism from the former Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy has said.

