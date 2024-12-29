Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a tragic accident on Sunday on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway near 4 Mile, Mandi, a woman was killed, husband and driver were injured when boulders fell from a mountain onto a taxi carrying a family of tourists from Mumbai.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mandi, Sagar Chand, who confirmed the details of the tragic event, the incident resulted in the death of a woman, identified as Priya, while her husband and the driver sustained injuries.

Priya died at the scene due to the impact of the falling rocks, while her husband and the driver were injured.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The driver has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

In October, five people, including a 16-year-old, died after a car fell into a ravine in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, when the group was returning from a wedding ceremony.

One of the deceased was identified to be a 16-year-old, whereas the other four people were reportedly between 20-25 years old, according to Mandi Superintendent of Police, Sakshi Verma. (ANI)

