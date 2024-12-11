Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11 (ANI): The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) has strongly refuted claims by some opposition parties in Bharat that its upcoming conference, WHEF 2024, is 'divisive'. It also dismissed the controversy surrounding the invitation extended to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a keynote speaker, according to a release issued by the forum.

"WHEF invited 24 Chief Ministers on June 28, excluding the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand, who are facing corruption allegations, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whose party DMK has endorsed anti-Hindu hate speech. This includes his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, comparing Hindu Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria at an 'Eradicate Sanatan Dharma' conference. We also extended invitations to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, requesting them to serve as keynote speakers. However, we did not receive any response from them," said Swami Vigyananand, the founder of WHEF.

"When a global Halal economy exists, why are some people uncomfortable with Hindus worldwide collaborating for mutual benefit? There are numerous faith-based economic forums, business networks, and professional organisations formed by Muslims and Christians in Bharat and abroad, such as the Christian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Christian Business Mentors Council of India, The Muslim Chamber of Commerce India, Indian Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Muslim Doctors, All India Catholic University Federation, and the World Islamic Economic Forum (wief.org). Why not have a World Hindu Economic Forum, based on the universal idea of Dharma, which upholds society and embraces pluralism?" said Ravikant Mishra, Secretary of the Organising Committee for WHEF 2024.

"A Congress spokesperson suggested that the country should progress only with Gandhian thought, implying our conference is 'divisive'. While there is no doubt about Gandhiji's significant role in the independence movement, we must embrace responsible industrialisation and scientific innovation," said Shailesh Trivedi, Joint Secretary of the Organising Committee for WHEF 2024, who is leading the WHEF Launchpad programme. This initiative offers a platform for start-ups to pitch their ideas during the conference.

The aim of the World Hindu Economic Forum is to unite financially successful individuals to share knowledge, resources, and mentorship with budding entrepreneurs. The presence of Chief Ministers from certain states does not indicate a focus solely on those regions. The goal is to encourage Hindu businesses worldwide to collaborate and grow, fostering wealth creation and sharing in the process, the organisers stated.

WHEF is not confined to the geographical boundaries of Bharat but connects Hindus across 60 countries. This includes the Bharatiya-origin Hindu diaspora and Hindus from South America, Africa, Nepal, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, who, while not Bharatiya, proudly identify as Hindus. A notable example is Tulsi Gabbard, an American politician and former nominee for US Intelligence Chief under Donald Trump, who spoke at WHEF 2016 in Los Angeles, the release mentioned.

Hindus, who once contributed over 35% of the global economy, lost their wealth and self-confidence due to centuries of colonial plunder. One of WHEF's objectives is to revive awareness of this legacy of economic excellence, wealth creation, and innovation. A dedicated forum for the economic upliftment of Hindus is essential, the release emphasised.

The Vedic wisdom of Sat Hasta Samahara, Sahastra Hasta Sankira encourages Hindus to earn with 100 hands and share with 1,000 hands, reinforcing the belief that the prosperity of Hindu society will benefit the entire world.

WHEF is committed to working in a spirit of harmony and mutual respect with all. While the forum is specifically for Hindus, individuals and organisations aligning with its objectives are welcome to collaborate. For instance, Israeli speakers will address a special session on Bharat-Israel collaboration at WHEF 2024. In the past, WHEF held a bilateral conference with representatives of New Zealand's indigenous Maori community. Similarly, government bodies from the Netherlands, Kenya, South Africa, the UK, and Australia have partnered with WHEF to host economic conferences, the release added. (ANI)

