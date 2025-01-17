Mathura, Jan 17 (PTI) A person was killed and two were injured in an oxygen cylinder blast at a shop here on Friday evening, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap said the blast was caused due to extra pressure on a small container which was being refilled from a larger cylinder on Friday evening.

"A pedestrian and two employees of the shop were injured in the incident," he said.

A police official said the three were taken to the district hospital where one died.

