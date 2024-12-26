Yamunanagar (Haryana), Dec 26 (PTI) In a broad daylight killing, two men died and another got injured when four-five armed masked miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on them in a village here on Thursday, police said.

As soon as the three men came out of a gymnasium in Lakha Singh Kheri and were about to sit in their vehicle, four-five masked armed assailants arrived there on motorcycle and opened several rounds of fire at them, they said.

According to the police, the attackers covered themselves with shawls and wore head gears to cover themselves. Around 40 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

While two men died, the condition of the other person is critical and he has been hospitalised.

The police said the incident was also captured by a CCTV camera. The miscreants escaped after the incident. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

The motive behind the killings was not yet clear, they said.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Pankaj Malik (38) from a village in Saharanpur and Varinder (32) from a village in district Yamunanagar. Their injured friend Arjun from Yamunanagar has been hospitalised.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the miscreants are seen firing a volley of bullets.

Arjun ran to a nearby place to try and escape, but miscreants followed him and fired him leaving him critically injured, police said, adding the incident was captured by CCTV camera near the spot.

Radaur SHO Sandeep Kumar said, "Investigations are on. The attackers are yet to be identified. Our police teams are at the job."

Yamunanagar's Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal held a meeting with senior police officers after the incident.

CCTV footages of the area are being scanned to achieve clue about the killers, police sources said.

A forensic team collected the evidence from the crime spot.

Sources said the murders could be linked to some rivalry or old enmity. However, police said motive was not immediately clear.

A FIR has been registered against unknown accused including for murder, police said.

