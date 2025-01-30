Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the death of a two-year-old girl who was found drowned in the well at her home near here on Thursday morning, a few hours after she went missing, police said.

According to the police, the parents lodged a complaint after noticing the child was missing in the morning.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Subsequently, during the search, the toddler's body was found in the well, located in their house in Balaramapuram.

The police said it is not known how the child fell into the well, which has a wall around it, and the family members were being questioned.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The child's body was retrieved from the well by fire and rescue personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)