Faridabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Police have arrested three men, following an encounter, for allegedly raping a woman, officials said on Thursday.

Police said that during the encounter, one of the accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He has been discharged.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

According to police, the accused -- Rakesh, Rajkumar and Mukesh -- kidnapped a woman on December 23 while she was returning home in an auto. When she got out of the vehicle, they took her in a truck to a deserted place and gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

On Wednesday night, a team of the crime branch chased Mukesh, who had a weapon and opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg, Aman Yadav, ACP crime said.

The accused are under police remand. Further investigation is underway, Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)