Mathura, Dec 14 (PTI) Six people were arrested for blocking a road here by placing carcasses of more than three dozen cows, police on Saturday said.

The animal remains were reportedly collected from a forest behind Prem Mahavidyalaya on Vrindavan Road on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 575 Assistant Professor Posts of Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Last Date and Selection Process Here.

Besides the six, police have booked 31 more for blocking the road and obstructing government work, Jait Police Station SHO Ashwani Kumar said.

In addition, around 60-70 unknown people have been accused in the case.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date: How To File Income Tax Return for FY 2024 Online? As Deadline Nears, Know All About ITR E-Filing.

Efforts are being made to identify everyone involved in the sit-in through photographs and video clips taken from the spot, the SHO said.

The six arrested were identified as Pawan Kumar, Himanshu alias Hemanand, Dharmendra, Puneet, Kapil, and a woman, whose name was not revealed.

They all were produced before a magistrate, who sent all of them to judicial custody for 14 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)