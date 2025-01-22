Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (PTI) Six cybercriminals - four from Telangana and two from Bihar - were arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday, police said.

Thirteen mobile phones, 14 SIM cards and several documents were recovered from their possession, a senior officer said.

“They were operating from a rented house in Joraphatak area under the Dhansar Police Station limits,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (cyber) Sanjeev Kumar said.

They were cheating people in the name of providing loans, he said.

"Four of them hail from Telangana, while two others are from Bihar," the SP added.

