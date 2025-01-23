Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of running the government based on "jhooth aur loot" (lies and loot).

"The BJP is a party of lies. Their government operates on the policies of deception and exploitation. They have made false promises to every section of the society, including farmers, youth, students, and traders, but have fulfilled none of them. It is running the government on the policy of 'jhooth aur loot' (lies and loot)," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

The SP chief alleged that despite their tall claims, the BJP governments at both the Centre and the state have failed to deliver on their promises.

"Over the past 10 years, farmers' incomes have not doubled as promised. Instead, their earnings have dwindled. Farmers are not even getting the cost price for their crops, and sugarcane dues have been mounting. The government is yet to announce sugarcane prices for this year," he added.

Yadav also criticised the BJP's much-publicised investor summits, claiming that they have failed to bring real investment to the state.

"Big industrialists, central ministers, and even the president attended these events, but no investments have materialised on the ground. No factories or companies are being set up in any district. Instead, due to the government's flawed policies and harassment, businesses in cities like Kanpur and Lucknow are shutting down and moving out of Uttar Pradesh, increasing unemployment," he alleged.

The former chief minister further accused the BJP of using propaganda to divert attention from issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

"This government has not undertaken a single developmental project that it can showcase to the people. As their tenure nears its end, they are making hollow announcements without any budgetary provisions," he said.

Yadav expressed confidence that the public has seen through the BJP's tactics and will vote them out in the 2027 elections.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are determined to end the BJP's regime of lies and loot," he asserted.

