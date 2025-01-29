Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Bodies of a boy and a girl, both minors, were found hanging in a forest in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased -- Chetan Varhat (18) and Ati (14) -- studied in the same school. While Chetan was in Class-12, Ati was a ninth standard student. The circumstances leading to their deaths are yet to be ascertained, Ramsagda police station SHO Gopal Nath said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after autopsy, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)