New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly looting jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi's northwest, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The burglary occurred on November 18 at a residence in Adarsh Nagar. The complainant reported that his first-floor room was found ransacked, and jewellery and other valuables were stolen, police said.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

An FIR was registered and later a team apprehended one Farid from Jahangirpuri area.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold part of the loot to a jeweller, the officer said.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

The jeweller was questioned and the many items were recovered from his possession. "We have started further investigation into the matter," said the police officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)