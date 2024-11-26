Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) A 17-year old school student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a mall in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Tuesday.

Krish Pamecha, a student of class 11, went to the mall alone on a motorcycle and jumped from the third floor of the building, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. No suicide note has been recovered from the student.

The matter is being investigated further.

