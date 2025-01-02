New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Sangam Vihar Electoral Registration Officer has requested police to file an FIR against a person accused of submitting forged documents to enrol as a voter.

Delhi Police has received the application and launched an investigation into the matter.

In the letter, Tanuj Bhanot, ERO Sangam Vihar, stated, "The applicant has tried to deceive the authorities by tempering with the electricity bill as a proof of identity."

Police have been requested to verify the documents and information provided by the applicant and take necessary actions against those found guilty of tampering with documents, the letter said.

In another application, the ERO of New Delhi has requested Tilak Marg Police Station to register an FIR against two women accused of fraudulent applications for deletion of names of voters from the electoral roll.

"These applicants have submitted false information that the elector is permanently shifted from a given address," read the application.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Devi of Laxmi Bai Nagar and Madhu of Valmiki Sadan, Mandir Marg.

The two, according to New Delhi ERO, attempted to deceive the authorities by claiming that a certain had permanently moved from her address.

