Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Two persons, including a police constable, were killed while two others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

Constable Deepak Kumar (30) was killed after the car he was driving rammed into a road divider near the Pinna bypass on Shamli-Muzaffarnagar highway on Tuesday.

Kotwali police station SHO Akshay Sharma told reporters the incident took place when Kumar, who was posted in Shamli district, was driving to his workplace from Muzaffarnagar.

In the second incident, a youth identified as Hani (22) lost his life while two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on Delhi-Dehradun road under the Nai Mandi police station limits on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the trio was returning to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, they said, adding that the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

