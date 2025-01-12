Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday stressed the need to promote Marathi literature and libraries to instil a reading culture.

Speaking at a book release function, the Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, said CSR funds from private industries can be used for empowering libraries.

The book "Sannyast Jwalamukhi" is penned by Professor Pradeep Dhawal.

The minister hailed Swami Vivekananda and called for adopting his philosophy.

"We must instil the value of reading in society. To improve the current scenario, good writers and speakers need to emerge from every district," he added.

