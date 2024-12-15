New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 47-year-old drug trafficker, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, from Koraput in Odisha, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Anawar Khan, a proclaimed offender, was nabbed on December 12 with assistance from local police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

He said that the accused was involved in two major cases registered under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2019, where 1,600 kilograms of cannabis was seized and four people were arrested in two different cities.

Based on a tip-off about Khan's hideout, a police team apprehended from Koraput district in Odisha, the officer said.

