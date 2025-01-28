New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with a Jammu and Kashmir institute to help startups of the union territory access mentorship, and funding networks.

The department has inked the MoU with the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The MoU paves the way for greater branding, outreach, and accessibility to Startup India's ecosystem, fostering mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure support. It also focuses on market linkages, funding networks, and international expansion opportunities," it said in a statement.

During the program, DPIIT Director Sumeet K Jarangal and JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma held interactions with incubators, discussing their challenges, needs, and future plans. PTI RR

Also Read | Current Income Tax Rates and Slabs: All About Taxation System Under Old and New Regimes Amid Growing Anticipation of Tax Cuts in Union Budget 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)