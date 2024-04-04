New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) EET Retail, the retail division of EET Fuels, on Thursday announced the appointment of Narayan Bhatra as its Chief Executive Officer.

Bhatra was previously the Chief Retail Officer at Nayara Energy, India's second largest oil and gas company, the company said in a statement.

He has over three decades of experience in the energy sector during which he held management roles with Essar and Reliance Industries across India and Africa.

"EET Retail has plans to develop a significant portfolio of Essar-branded fuel retail outlets within three years as part of its vision to become the UK's 'retailer of choice to consumers'," it said.

EET Retail, it said, will have a pan-UK presence and grow its network of outlets across all regions and markets, including identifying opportunities for potential acquisitions to accelerate its growth.

"EET Retail has a clear and very ambitious vision for growth, as well as the potential to create a truly market leading proposition for low carbon high quality fuels, given EET Fuels' huge investment in its decarbonisation plans at Stanlow, as well as building a world leading hydrogen production facility," Bhatra said.

