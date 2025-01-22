Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Facilio, a property operations software company, partnered with RA International, a leading integrated facilities management service provider, to offer its Computer-Aided Facilities Management platform.

As part of the partnership, RA International will use Facilio's Connected CAFM platform to maintain strict compliance standards and deliver quality services, even in remote and challenging locations.

With the Connected CAFM platform provided by Facilio, RA International will gain visibility and control over operations in mission-critical projects in remote locations, ensuring adherence to international regulatory standards while meeting safety and operational benchmarks, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

"RA International's work with organisations that aim to make a difference in the world is commendable. We are glad to have this opportunity to help them navigate the complexities of managing remote, high-security facilities while ensuring compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence," said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

RA International will also be able to utilize real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated workflows to reduce downtime and optimise resource allocation through Facilio's services.

Ryan Hattingh, Head of Integrated Facilities Management at RA International, said, "Facilio's flexibility enables us to efficiently manage complex facilities in scattered, far-reaching remote locations, covering diverse systems such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), power generation, water systems, and other specialised equipment."

"Security features like role-based access controls and adherence to ISO information security standards make it particularly well-suited to our secure and sensitive operations. Real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated workflows enhance our efficiency, with a positive impact on minimising potential downtime," he added.

