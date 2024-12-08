New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a readymade garments shop in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

DFS received a call regarding a fire near Gandhi Nagar Police Station at 8:47 pm, the official said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 128 Apprentice Posts of Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2024 at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Details Here.

"We immediately dispatched 10 fire tenders to the site. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control swiftly," he said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | MP SET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test Exam Out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)