Kaushambi (UP) Jan 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against four people for duping a man of Rs 13.60 lakh on the pretext of arranging a kidney transplant for his ailing brother, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Yadav from Kamalpur village lodged a complaint saying that his brother Rajesh Kumar was suffering from kidney failure.

Doctors from a Gurugram based private hospital had advised a kidney transplant, Singh said.

Dinesh was introduced to Ajay Kumar, a resident of Bhadohi district, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for the transplant treatment, including an advance payment of Rs 15 lakh, Singh said citing the complaint.

In the complaint, Dinesh said that he borrowed money from his relatives and friends, transferring Rs 13.60 lakh to Ajay four months ago, the officer added.

However, no treatment was arranged for his brother, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Ajay and his three associates, Rajesh Ram Nihor, Tripti Bhaskar and Pratima Sankatha, the ASP said.

The matter is being investigated, he said and added that the accused will be arrested soon.

