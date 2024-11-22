Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana Police has launched a five-day special campaign to promote lane discipline and road safety across the state

The campaign aims to educate the public about proper lane driving. It will conclude on November 24.

Haryana Police has been making concerted efforts to promote land discipline and road safety and as a result of these concerted efforts in this direction, there has been a decrease of 662 road accidents and 278 deaths in road accidents from January to October compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

Also, 505 fewer people have been injured in road accidents during this period compared to last year, a Haryana Police statement here on Friday said.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said to reduce road accidents in the state, it is necessary that people follow traffic rules seriously.

He said that one of the main reasons for road accidents in the state is also the violation of lane driving. If people drive their vehicles in the designated lane, road accidents can be reduced, he said.

About the special campaign, the DGP said under this campaign, challans have been issued for lane driving violations in Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, Sirsa, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Karnal, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Jind, and Narnaul districts so far.

Sharing the data, he informed that from January to October, challans were issued to 18,21,318 vehicle drivers for violating traffic rules.

Similarly, 1883 awareness campaigns were conducted by Haryana Police this year to make people aware of traffic rules, in which 2,63,259 people participated.

People are made aware of lane driving by conducting awareness campaigns at various places including in villages, dhabas, and factories in the state while school children are also made aware about the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Highways) Hardeep Doon said senior police officers have also been directed to monitor the campaign being run to follow lane driving.

He said that they should prevent heavy vehicle drivers from using the fast lane (right lane) and they should drive the vehicle only in the designated lane.

People should choose the correct lane while driving and change lanes only after giving a proper signal, Additional DGP said.

People should use the right lane for overtaking. Always use the indicator before changing your lane and while overtaking. If a person is found violating lane driving rules for the first time, a fine of Rs 500 and for the second time, a fine of Rs 1,500 has been provisioned as per the rules, he said.

Doon appealed to the public to ensure compliance with lane driving and said it can reduce road accidents to a large extent.

