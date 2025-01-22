Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, against a lower court order directing a police probe into allegations of providing false information in his election affidavit.

Justice P Velmurugan dismissed the petition filed by the Leader of Opposition against a Salem court order and also directed Palaniswami to cooperate in the probe.

The local court had directed the police to inquire into allegations that Palaniswami had provided false information, among others, about his property in his election papers for the 2021 Assembly polls.

The former CM, who represents the Edappadi (Salem) constituency in the Assembly, had moved the HC against the lower court direction issued in April 2023.

