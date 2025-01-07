New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Stock broking firm HDFC Securities Ltd (HSL) on Tuesday said it has repositioned its retail research division as "HSL Prime Research" to enhance its research capabilities and deliver premium insights to clients.

The transition, effective January 1, 2025, coincides with the appointment of Devarsh Vakil as the new Head of HSL Prime Research, the company said in a statement.

"This appointment showcases the talent within our organisation and our commitment to career development. Under Devarsh's leadership, we are eager to redefine our research offerings under the HSL Prime Research banner, enhancing our value proposition," HDFC Securities MD and CEO Dhiraj Relli.

HSL Prime Research provides best-in-class investment opportunities supported by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of expert analysts.

