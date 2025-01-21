Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable posted at Dabua police station in Faridabad after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable is alleged to have demanded a bribe to get bail to a person accused in an assault case.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

According to the complainant, his nephew was accused in an assault case and the constable was demanding a bribe to get him bail. He had already taken some money as part of the bribe demanded and was demanding more, the complainant said.

The ACB, acting on the complaint, asked the complainant to pay the policeman the bribe amount. On Monday, when the complainant handed the bribe to the policeman, ACB officials nabbed him.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

An FIR has been registered at ACB police station, Faridabad, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)