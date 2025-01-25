Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday called for a strict restriction on the use of cannabis for production of medicinal drugs.

Reacting to the decision of the government to allow a pilot study on cannabis cultivation, Shukla said the state was once proud of "Malana" cannabis, but drugs have now gripped its youths.

The governor made the remarks talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a state function organised on the 15th National Voters Day.

Shukla demanded strict action against manufacturers of sub-standard drugs and said that failure of sample drugs including the drug for diabetics was a serious matter.

He also said a campaign launched to make Himachal Pradesh was gaining momentum and lauded the role of the media in spreading the word against the ill-effects of the narcotics.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet had on Friday approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation to evaluate and recommend the future roadmap for the product's industrial and medicinal use.

The Agriculture Department has been designated as the nodal department for the study.

