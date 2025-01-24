New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Delhi's Vasant Kunj has appointed an all-women governing body for the first time during a General Body Meeting.

Devinder Nath Pushkarna, a member of Vasant Kunj RWA and Observer to oversee the elections held on Sunday, said, "This historic move is seen as a step towards empowering women, encouraging them to share their ideas and bring about meaningful changes in society."

Puskarna said that this step aims to promote equality and ensure that women feel valued and represented.

While expressing heartfelt gratitude to the community for their trust and support, the newly elected President of Vasant Kunj RWA, Anuradha Sharma, in her address said that the the all-women team is committed to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring that the voices of all members of our society are heard and represented.

"We recognise the responsibility bestowed upon us and pledge to work tirelessly to bring about positive change. Together, we will build a brighter, more equitable future for everyone," Sharma said.

