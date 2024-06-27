New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Shares of India Cements Ltd jumped nearly 14 per cent on Thursday morning after leading cement maker UltraTech Cement said it will acquire around 23 per cent stake in the Chennai-based firm for up to Rs 1,885 crore.

The stock soared 13.70 per cent to hit 52-week high of Rs 299 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 13.77 per cent to Rs 298.80 -- its 52-week high.

Shares of UltraTech Cement also jumped 6.51 per cent to hit the one-year peak of Rs 11,875.95 on the BSE.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday approved "making a financial investment to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of the India Cements Ltd," a regulatory filing by UltraTech Cement said.

The deal would be at "at a price of up to Rs 267 per share," and this non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23 per cent of the equity share capital of India Cements, the filing said.

India Cements' turnover for financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 5,112 crore.

UltraTech Cement has a consolidated capacity of 152.7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 24 integrated manufacturing units, 33 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals.

